Remember when we told you about our favourite WooCommerce hosts, and we mentioned a service called Cloudways, which gives low cost all-but-instant access to managed cloud hosting which doesn’t cost the Earth, and doesn’t require a sysadmin on your payroll? Maybe you don’t. Don’t worry, the above was essentially me writing a sentence to segue […]
News from Silicon Dales
Find company news here from conferences and accreditations to new team members and offices.
Silicon Dales at Google Dublin Partner Meetup
The Silicon Dales Team took a trip to Dublin on 19th and 20th May 2016 for the Google Dublin Partner Meetup. The meetup was hosted at Google’s offices in The Foundry on Barrow Street. The offices themselves have won design awards for the colourful and spacious working environment which includes a free kitchen, phone tree […]
Colour Trends for 2014
Shutterstock has released data on the most popular colours. The results are based on 400 million downloads from the popular image service, making this a reliable guide to the biggest trends in web palettes. It’s clear just from the cover page that photo overlays in Instagram and Twitter have heavily influenced many people, giving that end-of-summer […]
Akismet Spam Protection
All Silicon Dales’ Web Maintenance customers are now benefiting from the Silicon Dales Enterprise Licence for Akismet spam protection. Akismet is a smart algorithm for spam protection, which “gets smarter while you sleep”. Existing pricing plans are not affected by this upgrade. If you would like to get Akismet protection for your website as part of a […]
Silicon Dales Cloud Hosting Clients – Servers Updated
We have this morning upgraded the instances for all clients using our managed Cloud hosting accounts. Those of you who are using our full maintenance packages for cloud hosting have had those instances upgraded. This means that your hosting is using the latest stable release – which is good news for stability, security and software […]
WordPress 4.7.1 “Vaughan” Security Release & WooCommerce 2.6.12 Fix Release
New versions of WordPress and WooCommerce were shipped last week with many corresponding updates to plugins and integrations. WordPress 4.7.1. was a quick follow up to December’s release of “Vaughan”. As this latest WordPress update is a security fix, WordPress websites should be updated straight away if they haven’t already been auto-updated (some admins disable […]
Silicon Dales New Website December 2017
Silicon Dales has a new website. The focus during this re-build was on clarity and speed. We want potential clients and search engines to know what we do, as quickly as possible. What’s new? A new homepage condenses all our service information down to four main client pinch-points: “Build me a full WordPress website” “I’d […]
Summit Retreats Website Nominated for AWWWARDS
The fresh new website for Summit Retreats (luxury alpine getaways) has been nominated for an AWWWARDS. Created by Silicon Dales, the responsive, full-screen design took 2 months to build owing to thousands of high-res chalet images and data points needed to feed the new website. The AWWWARDS prize aims to “discover, recognize, and promote the […]
New WordPress “Race Maps” Plugin Built in Silicon Dales
This plugin has been closed and is no longer available for download. This morning, we committed the 1.0 version of a new WordPress plugin, called “Race Maps” to the WordPress plugins repository, on behalf of international running website, Race-Calendar.com. You can find Race Maps at WordPress here. The plugin very simply allows bloggers with an […]
Silicon Dales Now Gold WooExperts for 2017
Silicon Dales have moved up to Gold level in the WooExperts programme for 2017 in recognition of our world-class expertise in WooCommerce development. The company joins just 15 other Gold experts worldwide, and is one of just 37 firms accredited as WooExperts as of 27th February 2017. Silicon Dales handles clients’ large scale website migrations, […]
Silicon Dales Now “Recommended Developers” for WP All Import
Silicon Dales has been listed as “Recommended Developers” for WP All Import, the premier WordPress migration tool used by top developers. WP All Import is typically used for importing large or complex product or post catalogues from CSV or other formats. The news comes in the same week that Silicon Dales achieved Gold WooExpert status, marking […]
The WooCommerce 3.0 Release – “Bionic Butterfly”
WooCommerce released a major update this week and, by the time of writing, have already released the first patch: 3.0.1. The release, named “Bionic Butterfly” for easy reference, has been feted for some time as it introduces a slightly new way of doing things from a WooCommerce developer‘s perspective . Full version notes are here. Patch […]
WooExpert Robin Scott Interviewed by Matteo Duò of Codeable
Our friends at Codeable have been producing developer interviews for some time now and it was the turn of Silicon Dales’ Robin Scott this month. Robin answered questions on his experience with WordPress, WooCommerce, the industry and associated business models, as well as the impact of partnering with Codeable. The interview is aimed at developers […]
Find Silicon Dales on Codeable
Codeable is the No. 1 WordPress outsourcing platform, endorsed and invested-in by Automattic – the company behind WordPress itself. Founded by Tomaž Zaman and Per Esbensen, Codeable is a Danish company which brings together WordPress experts with clients from around the world looking for WordPress customizations and business solutions. Curated Expertise Silicon Dales is one […]
Silicon Dales Achieves Accreditation as G Suite Deployment Services Specialists
Silicon Dales has achieved accreditation as Deployment Services Specialists for Google’s G Suite range of products. The certification involves training on complex migrations from Microsoft, IBM and Lotus Notes to Google’s full service email, conferencing and document product. Silicon Dales are now fully certified in mail migrations, contacts sync and much more. In true Google […]
G Suite Enterprise Available Through Silicon Dales
We have big news for G Suite customers old and new: Silicon Dales are now resellers of the G Suite Enterprise product through our partnership with Google Cloud. So, What’s G Suite Enterprise? First up, an explanation of what G Suite is: G Suite is what used to be called Google Apps for Business. Its […]
Silicon Dales Now Official WooWorkers
Silicon Dales are now official affiliated WooWorkers. What does that mean? It means we’re experienced at integrating WooCommerce with WordPress and customising WooThemes to work well with your product range. What does that mean? We can make you an online shop which looks great and has been tested by millions of users around the world. […]
Received Email “IMMEDIATE ATTENTION REQUIRED: PayPal service upgrades”? Silicon Dales Customers Are Compliant!
Clients on Silicon Dales hosting will be pleased to know that their e-commerce websites are compliant with modern security standards, and will work when PayPal (and their subsidiary company, Braintree) switch to using SHA-256. The technical jargon is long and complicated (see below!), but because we maintain our hosting, and keep it ahead of the most […]
Finding Us on Automattic’s Jetpack.pro
Automattic, the ultimate owner of the WordPress trademark, have recently setup a WordPress professionals directory, which they’re calling Jetpack.pro. You can find us (well, me, actually, as, like with Codeable, they’ve gone down the “human profile page” route (nudge 😉 ) and our profile has a human face… mine), at the following link: https://jetpack.pro/profile/robscott/ Its […]
WP Engine playing Top Trumps with Kinsta
Its sometimes funny when your friends start to get competitive with each other. We’re not sure if its funny strange, or funny ha ha, but funny would seem to be a fitting word, owing to exactly that ambiguity. As a part of some research into managed WordPress hosting I was doing recently, as we seek […]