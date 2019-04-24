AMP Version 1.1.1

AMP has released a new version of its awesome WordPress plugin – harnessing all the benefits of superfast Google infrastructure for your website, with the added benefit of a lightning bolt next to your site in search results. Who could argue?

Download the AMP plugin for WordPress

Version 1.1.1

The new version of the AMP for WordPress plugin was released on 23rd April 2019.

Check out the release notes here.

For those updating, check out our guide to updating WordPress. Don’t forget to backup.

Errors and warnings

Got problems? Got errors or warnings? We can help there too. Check out our AMP errors service here.