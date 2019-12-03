Avada Theme only $39 for “Cyber Week” 2019

The Avada theme is one of the most popular premium themes and here at Silicon Dales we often work with clients who have this theme installed. For those who want a leg up getting their site started, Avada is a handy place to start and is incredibly popular with over half a million downloads.
The Offer
The Avada theme usually costs $60, but is on sale for $39 – a saving of $21!
Offer Expiry
“Cyber Week” 2019 only.
Get Avada
Get assistance
Get specialist assistance setting up your Avada theme and importing content into your new site – simply get in touch with Silicon Dales.