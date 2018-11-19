Black Friday Offer: More than double the credits at ShortPixel

We like ShortPixel here at Silicon Dales. In our WordPress speedup guides, we reference ShortPixel as a good option for crunching all your WordPress images.

It’s always good when your favourite stuff is on offer during the Black Friday sales, so here’s a fab offer from the team at ShortPixel:

“For each purchased package, the customer will get 2.5 x the regular credits amount. For instance, a 10,000 credits package will bring the customer a total of 25,000 image optimization credits.”

All you have to do to get the offer is follow this link and the massive extras will be added in for you:

Get 2.5 times more at ShortPixel

Offer expires: November 27th, 2018 at 12:00 AM GMT

Want more Black Friday 2018 offers?

Get crazy discounts on plugins, video tutorials and hosting.