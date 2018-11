We love WP Rocket here at Silicon Dales. Check out this page all about WP Rocket to see how we’ve used it to speed up sites and reduce load on valuable hosting for clients across different industries and countries.

For Black Friday 2018, the team at WP Rocket are offering a generous 35% off new licences.

Get 35% off

The offer runs from November 20 – November 27th.

Get WP Rocket Offer

Get discounts on other plugins

For more awesome software and web development offers, checkout our Black Friday 2018 offers page here: