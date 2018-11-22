Black Friday Promotion: Get 30% off at the WordPress family brands

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Jetpack & WooCommerce, is having a Black Friday sale at all three businesses, with 30% off hosting, plugins, themes & much more.

Coupon Code: BLACKCYBER2018

The Silicon Dales Recommendation

Buy Google Analytics Pro using the coupon code BLACKCYBER2018 – and turn everything on. This extension for WooCommerce is one of the most useful additions for online stores we’ve come across and is super popular with clients and their teams.

Terms & Conditions

Starts: Friday, November 23rd, 2018
End: Monday, November 26th, 2018

