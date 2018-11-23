Black Friday Sale: 25% off Gravity View plans

Gravity View, is having a Black Friday sale, with 25% off plans for the excellent data displaying add-on for Gravity Forms.

Gravity View gives Gravity Forms users the ability to display Gravity Forms entires on the front-end and even create a Directory with Gravity Forms Data. The makers also ship an extension which allows website admins to import to Gravity Forms from CSV. If you want to import to Gravity Forms from a spreadsheet, this is the plugin for you.

Terms & Conditions

Ends: Monday, November 26th, 2018

No coupon necessary.

Renewals are excluded from the discount. The discount is applied once at checkout, not to recurring payments.

