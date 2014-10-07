Colour Trends for 2014

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Colour Trends for 2014 featured image

Shutterstock has released data on the most popular colours.

The results are based on 400 million downloads from the popular image service, making this a reliable guide to the biggest trends in web palettes.

It’s clear just from the cover page that photo overlays in Instagram and Twitter have heavily influenced many people, giving that end-of-summer retro vibe with plenty of colour, albeit muted colour.

If you see a colour you’d like to incorporate in your website or social media, just get in touch.

2014-colour-trends-in-web

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get in touch

What does your business need? Make it happen.

Silicon Dales