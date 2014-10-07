Colour Trends for 2014

Shutterstock has released data on the most popular colours.

The results are based on 400 million downloads from the popular image service, making this a reliable guide to the biggest trends in web palettes.

It’s clear just from the cover page that photo overlays in Instagram and Twitter have heavily influenced many people, giving that end-of-summer retro vibe with plenty of colour, albeit muted colour.

