FacetWP and the WordPress 5.0 Update

Here at Silicon Dales we’re keeping a close eye on the big WordPress 5.0 update, otherwise known as “Gutenberg“.

One of the popular WordPress plugins we love installing for clients is FacetWP, which creates rich search capabilities – including for WooCommerce.

FacetWP have issued a note about potential issues with updating to WordPress 5.0 and so, for now, we’re advising clients using Facet WP to sit on the WordPress 5.0 update (i.e. don’t press “update”) and work through some of the manual actions required to retain functionality – or book us to do it instead.

The full run-down on approach is here.