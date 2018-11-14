Get 20% off WP Engine shared hosting plans

Get 20% off the first payment on WP Engine shared web hosting plan.

Coupon code: gutenbergwpe20

Expiry: 30th November 2018

Get 20% off WP Engine Shared Hosting

Terms: The coupon is applied in addition to the standard 2 months free discount when customers select an annual plan.

What’s Gutenberg?

This coupon code references “Gutenberg” – an upcoming update to WordPress which will alter the way the visual editor (backend) works. The 20% off discount is WP Engine’s way of celebrating the slated release of this update, which is set for late November. Gutenberg is a major update and you will be able to read more about Silicon Dales’ response here or you can get in touch for help with testing your site ahead of the update.

What is hosting?

What on earth is hosting and why should I care? If you have a website, it is hosted. You might get the hosting bundled as part of a website or marketing package, but there will be hosting included and it will make a difference to the quality and speed of your website’s operation. Find out more about how hosting works here.

If you’d like help to find out where your website is hosted or to move off a bundled package, contact us.