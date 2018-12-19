Holidays Promotion: 20% off WordPress family brands

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Working on your website this Christmas? Whether you’re sprucing up a homepage or preparing for January sales, there’s a festive treat from the company behind WordPress.com to help you on your way over the holidays.

Automattic, the company behind WordPress.com, Jetpack & WooCommerce, is having a 2018 Holidays sale at all three businesses, with 20% off hosting, plugins, themes & much more.

Coupon Code: HOLIDAYS20

The Silicon Dales Recommendation

Buy Google Analytics Pro using the coupon code HOLIDAYS20 – and turn everything on. This extension for WooCommerce is one of the most useful additions for online stores we’ve come across and is super popular with clients and their teams.

Terms & Conditions

Starts: Monday, December 17th, 2018
End: Monday, December 31st, 2018

