October – a busy month for domains

Namecheap have released their big data insights for 2018 based on 10 million domains under management. One of the more interesting insights is the impact of seasonality on an inherently season-proof industry:

May / June and October / November are the busiest months for domain registrations.

So whether it’s the pumpkin spiced latte or the antipodean Spring that’s getting people going, most people buy their domain names right about now.

If you’re thinking of buying a domain name this month, click here to get started over at Namecheap.