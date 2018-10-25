October – a busy month for domains

Namecheap have released their big data insights for 2018 based on 10 million domains under management. One of the more interesting insights is the impact of seasonality on an inherently season-proof industry:

May / June and October / November are the busiest months for domain registrations.

So whether it’s the pumpkin spiced latte or the antipodean Spring that’s getting people going, most people buy their domain names right about now.

Busiest domain registration months of the year

.us is big

A secondary point of note is the popularity of the .us suffix worldwide. It would seem an odd choice for outside of the United States, but many are using the two letter word for an interesting domain name, such as call.us, rather than an abbreviation for a stateside business.

