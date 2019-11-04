Seasonal notices for your WordPress website

Nearly every business we work with asks for a seasonal notice around this time of year, whether it’s special delivery times around Thanksgiving or notifying customers of a change in office opening hours at Christmas.

Deliveries, availability and special offers all mean that at some point, you may want a site-wide notice to make sure as many customers as possible know that things might be different from usual.

Whilst every use-case is different, we often recommend Popup Maker for a quick and versatile way to get a message setup.

Download Popup Maker

The cookie options in this plugin mean you can ensure a customer is only served a message once and options can be toggled to exclude serving the message on particular pages.

Of course, this plugin can also be used to build email lists and more.

If you’d rather get some help setting up special notices on your website, get in touch.