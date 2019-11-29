ShortPixel Seasonal Offer

Silicon Dales recommends ShortPixel as one of the many tools you can use to speed up your own WordPress website or WooCommerce store by compressing images.

The Offer

250% more credits for your money on monthly or one-time packages.

Example

Buys 10,000 credits on a one-time plan for $9.99 – get: 25,000 credits instead!

Offer Expiry

This offer will be live from November 29th until December 2nd, 2019 at 23:59:59 GMT-5 (New York time zone)

Click here to visit ShortPixel and signup now.

Get assistance

If you need help setting up your ShortPixel account or using their system to compress your images – simply get in touch with Silicon Dales.