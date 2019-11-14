Silicon Dales at Chiang Mai SEO Conference 2019

Silicon Dales’ Jono Farrington is in Thailand for the Chiang Mai SEO Conference 2019, taking place from 14th – 15th November and involving over 800 attendees -up from 200 just two years ago.

Speakers so far have included Victor Karpenko and Barry Adams with wide ranging discussions about optimizing web properties to compete in search engine rankings.

If you’d like to meet up with Jono to discuss SEO, get in touch with us, or message Jono directly on LinkedIn or Twitter.

For more details on the Chiang Mai SEO Conference, see the official website here.