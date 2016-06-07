Silicon Dales at Google Dublin Partner Meetup

The Silicon Dales Team took a trip to Dublin on 19th and 20th May 2016 for the Google Dublin Partner Meetup.

The meetup was hosted at Google’s offices in The Foundry on Barrow Street. The offices themselves have won design awards for the colourful and spacious working environment which includes a free kitchen, phone tree and auditorium. There’s even an opportunity to stock up on Google merchandise at an in-house shop! Die-hard Google fans can purchase branded t-shirts, laptop bags and, yes seriously, Google’s very own line in baby clothes!

Executives from across the Google Apps organisation gave talks ranging from specific technical developments to the wider business environment for migrating business processes to the cloud. Several third-party companies also gave talks introducing their integrations with Google Apps – from cloud accounting programs to collaborative docs enhancements.

After two days of intensive Google Apps training and networking the Silicon Dales team headed back to the UK. If you are considering going paperless with your business – or want to migrate from another cloud service – get in touch with Silicon Dales for more information on Google Apps for Work.