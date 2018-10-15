SteveJobsDay Offer – Get 20% off ApplePay setup on your WooCommerce store!

It’s #SteveJobsDay in California, but everyone’s joining in to commemorate the immensely influential front man of Apple. Whilst you could go out and buy a Mac or wear a black turtle-neck top for the day, here at Silicon Dales we’re celebrating Steve Job’s contribution to technology by offering $200 off ApplePay payment gateway setup for WooCommerce stores.

Why is the ApplePay payment gateway so good?

The ApplePay payment gateway allows users to checkout using their Apple credentials, creating a one-click checkout experience for users.

More than that, merchants (online store owners) can use an existing Stripe merchant account to access the power of ApplePay, without any extra sign-up process.

Why Silicon Dales?

Silicon Dales are accredited WooExperts and regularly work with WooCommerce store owners to help with payment gateway setup and troubleshooting.

