Summit Retreats Website Nominated for AWWWARDS

The fresh new website for Summit Retreats (luxury alpine getaways) has been nominated for an AWWWARDS.

Created by Silicon Dales, the responsive, full-screen design took 2 months to build owing to thousands of high-res chalet images and data points needed to feed the new website.

The AWWWARDS prize aims to “discover, recognize, and promote the talent and effort of web designers, developers, and agencies who create unique digital experiences that are useful, innovative, intuitive, and beautiful”.

AWWWARDS are given out daily, monthly and yearly in addition to “honourable mentions”. The annual Awwwards Conference and Prize-Giving Ceremony for 2015 has not yet been announced.