WooCommerce 3.5.5 Update – 20th February 2019

If you have a WooCommerce store, this week you will have seen a prompt to update to WooCommerce 3.5.5.

This security & fix release went out on 20th February 2019 and it is recommended that stores update as soon as possible. Silicon Dales clients on maintenance contracts do not need to do anything.

Click here to read the changelog

If you’re running a live store which is taking orders every day, or a site with a lot of integrations and plugins, it is worth taking a look at our guide to updating WooCommerce.

Alternatively, if you’d like to be extra cautious and get some assistance testing the update in staging before committing to live, contact us – we’re verified WooExperts and manage updates for a host of stores.