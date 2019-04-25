WooCommerce 3.6.2 Update 24th April 2019

Update banner

WooCommerce 3.6.2 was released on 24th April 2019. You can see the changelog here. Check out the Silicon Dales Guide to Updating WooCommerce before hitting update.

If you’d like a specialist to run the update for you, book Silicon Dales today.

We will:

  • Setup a staging environment
  • Run the updates and troubleshoot any issues or conflicts
  • Push to your live site at a convenient time
  • Test again to ensure smooth functioning

If you’ve already updated and need some help troubleshooting an issue after update, contact us today or leave a comment below.

