WooCommerce 3.6 Released

WooCommerce 3.6 was released on 17th April 2019. You can see the changelog here.

There’s also an additional release, put out one day later to mitigate issues in some hosting environments – so if you haven’t updated already, consider skipping straight to 3.6.1 – changelog and notes here.

Check out the Silicon Dales Guide to Updating WooCommerce

If you’d like a specialist to run the update for you, book Silicon Dales today.

We will:

Setup a staging environment

Run the updates and troubleshoot any issues or conflicts

Push to your live site at a convenient time

Test again to ensure smooth functioning