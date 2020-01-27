WooCommerce 3.9 Update 22nd January 2020

WooCommerce 3.9 was released on 22nd January 2020.

You can see the changelog here. Check out the Silicon Dales Guide to Updating WooCommerce before hitting update.

This update raises the minimum WordPress and PHP version requirements. If you’d like help to update your version of WordPress or PHP, get in touch.

If you’d like a specialist to run the update for you, book Silicon Dales today.

We will:

Setup a staging environment

Run the updates and troubleshoot any issues or conflicts

Push to your live site at a convenient time

Test again to ensure smooth functioning

Book Silicon Dales to update your WooCommerce store

If you’ve already updated and need some help troubleshooting an issue after update, contact us today or leave a comment below.