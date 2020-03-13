WooCommerce 4.0 Major Update – Get Assistance

Get assistance with your update to WooCommerce 4.0.

What’s that message?

You may have already seen the new lightbox (“nag screen”) before this update asking whether you’re sure before hitting the update button.

It’s worth getting a second pair of eyes if you’re running a more complex setup with more involved extensions or lesser known payment gateways.

Changelog and Notes

The notes from the team behind the update are here:

Update checklist

Silicon Dales has a Guide to Updating WooCommerce which provides a handy checklist to help you make sure you don’t miss anything as you test and update each part of your application. Woo has a few more moving part than plain WordPress, so it’s worth taking a look.

