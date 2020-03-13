WooCommerce 4.0 Major Update – Get Assistance

Get assistance with your update to WooCommerce 4.0.
Silicon Dales are verified WooExperts and ready to assist with your testing and backup prior to update.
What’s that message?
You may have already seen the new lightbox (“nag screen”) before this update asking whether you’re sure before hitting the update button.
It’s worth getting a second pair of eyes if you’re running a more complex setup with more involved extensions or lesser known payment gateways.
Changelog and Notes
The notes from the team behind the update are here:
Update checklist
Silicon Dales has a Guide to Updating WooCommerce which provides a handy checklist to help you make sure you don’t miss anything as you test and update each part of your application. Woo has a few more moving part than plain WordPress, so it’s worth taking a look.
Get assistance from specialists
Silicon Dales has broad experience across the whole WooCommerce ecosystem from busy installs, to complex and niche industry setups – book assistance now to get your update done by verified WooExperts.