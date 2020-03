WooCommerce has a sale on extensions this week, to celebrate the big release of 4.0.

Set up some new income streams for your business or just get that handy add-on you’ve had your eye on.

View extensions sale

The small print

Offer ends at 23:59:59 PT, March 20, 2020. Valid for first-time purchases only. Product subscriptions renew at regular price after the first year. Cannot be used for renewals or in conjunction with other promotions.