WooCommerce Working Well With WordPress 5.0

As the alliterative title suggests, this is a very quick post to confirm that WordPress 5.0, which was released last night, works really nicely with WooCommerce.

Go to WooCommerce 3.5.1 (at least) first

You should be aware, though, that you need to run WooCommerce version of at least 3.5.1 before you update to WordPress 5.0.

Backup your files and database

5.0 is a major version update, so, its extremely important that you backup both your files and your database before you update, so that you have something to roll back to should anything go wrong, but also, this is a WooCommerce update, so you should test your update first in staging.

Test first in staging

Staging is a copy of your site in a very similar environment to your live site, which allows you to test things like, your purchase process, your order management processes, and your transactional emails, without hurting anything in your live store. For eCommerce, testing updates first in staging is an absolute necessity (unless you like losing potential sales through some small incompatibility issue!).

We’re running WordPress 5.0 and WooCommerce 3.5.2 on our Booking site

We like to prove the pudding, or, as developers say “eat our own dogfood” (yuk, I know!), and run the latest and greatest versions of everything here at Silicon Dales.

This website, right here, its running WordPress 5.0, and over at our online booking site, you’ll find WordPress 5.0, WooCommerce 3.5.2 and Storefront version 2.4.1 – the package works like a dream, and loads in a heartbeat.

Check the source code, you’ll see:

Scalable. Stable. Fast. And ready for the future, with WordPress 5.0 and WooCommerce.