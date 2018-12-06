WordPress 5.0 is Live!

A short post about the latest and greatest WordPress release, WordPress 5.0, which is now LIVE and available for download.
This release contains a brand new editor experience, known as Gutenberg, which is a major change.
As a consequence, we recommend to update first in a test or staging environment, and, as ever, you should backup your files and database before attempting your update.
WordPress 5.0 AKA “Bebo”
- Click here for the release publication at the official WordPress.org website; or
- Click here to download WordPress 5.0 now
Want help with your update?
Click here to have a look at our WordPress 5.0 Audit product – book this, and we’ll update your site to 5.0 in a dedicated test environment, so you can know what changes you may need (or want) to make on your business WordPress installation.