WordPress 5.0 is Live!

A short post about the latest and greatest WordPress release, WordPress 5.0, which is now LIVE and available for download.

This release contains a brand new editor experience, known as Gutenberg, which is a major change.

As a consequence, we recommend to update first in a test or staging environment, and, as ever, you should backup your files and database before attempting your update.

WordPress 5.0 AKA “Bebo”

Want help with your update?

Click here to have a look at our WordPress 5.0 Audit product – book this, and we’ll update your site to 5.0 in a dedicated test environment, so you can know what changes you may need (or want) to make on your business WordPress installation.