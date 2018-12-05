WordPress 5.0 Update – landing on 6th December: “The Gutenberg Update”

On Thursday 6th December 2018, our clients will notice a new WordPress update. This is a big one – it will change the way pages and posts are made: the box you write in, called the “visual editor”.

For most of our clients this will require a little bit of getting used to, and maybe bit more time than usual to get things looking as desired. Nearly all of our clients will have used a visual editor at some point, so should be able to learn the new system fairly quickly.

So what’s the big deal?

For clients, a bit more time may be needed for publishing posts and pages on Thursday. Some staff members may need a little time to adjust to the new editing style.

More importantly, though, some themes and plugins may not work especially well, or at all, with WordPress 5.0.

What to do if your site doesn’t work with WordPress 5.0

There are a few options here:

It may be that you’ll need to switch plugins, find a new theme or change some elements around to get things working. If so, we’re here to help and can be booked for part or all of the process.

If you’ve already updated to WordPress 5.0 and found something which doesn’t work, the first port of call would be to roll back to a back-up of your website and run through a troubleshooting checklist in a staging environment. Want us to do that for you? Simply get in touch.

More information on Gutenberg

For more information on Gutenberg go to https://wordpress.org/gutenberg/