WordPress 5.1 Update – “Betty”

There’s a new WordPress update just been released on 21st February 2019. Called “Betty”, the WordPress 5.1 release builds upon the new editor experience with some enhancements to the block editor, a few log issues and most noticeably for most of our clients, there will be prompts for sites running outdated PHP versions.

View the changelog

Silicon Dales has a guide to updating WordPress here. Silicon Dales clients on maintenance contracts do not need to do anything.

Updating WooCommerce

Check out the Silicon Dales guide to updating WooCommerce stores here. Silicon Dales clients on maintenance contracts do not need to do anything.

Updating PHP

Updating PHP is hosting dependent – most good hosts will have information on this, but if you’d like assistance to get your site running on the latest version of PHP, get in touch. Some plugins and extensions won’t necessarily work as expected on a newer version of PHP, so it’s always good to test, test, test.