WP Rocket Seasonal Licence Offer

Posted on by Leave a comment
wp rocket logo and a turkey on a dark background surrounded by thanksgiving paraphernalia

Silicon Dales recommends WP Rocket as one of the many tools you can use to speed up your own WordPress website or WooCommerce store.

The Offer

***offer has now expired***

35% off all licenses

Example

***offer has now expired***

For the top package: “Infinite” you’ll save $87.15. The package will reduce from $249 to $161.85

Offer Expiry

This offer will be live from November 26th until December 3rd, 2019.

Get assistance

If you need help configuring your WP Rocket settings? – simply get in touch with Silicon Dales.

