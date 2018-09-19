Beer Subscription Website

Get recurring sales from loyal customers by offering a subscription for your beer products. Silicon Dales are accredited WooCommerce experts, with “deep experience” in setting up WooCommerce subscriptions (that’s according to the man behind the plugin, Brent Shepherd).

Whatever your subscription requirements, Silicon Dales can help to get your business setup with a recurring offering for your customers.

Choice of length

Choose from daily, monthly, weekly annual or other lengths of subscriptions.

Fulfilment and shipping

Silicon Dales can advise on shipping methods and integrations to help make your subscription business easier to fulfil – including synchronising billing dates for the best shipping deals and generating packing slips for your warehouse.

Age restrictions

Silicon Dales can assist with a variety of methods to restrict access to the website and beer ordering on the basis of age. There are a number of age verification methods and website restriction formats, which will be discussed prior to site build.

Boxes, upgrades and memberships

However you pull together your beer subscription offering, Silicon Dales can assist in setting up different combinations of products, upgrades and membership options to help you produce a great offering for your loyal customers.

Gifting

The gift that keeps on giving! A gift subscription option is a great way to upsell your happy existing customers, who want to share their love of beer with friends and family.