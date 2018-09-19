Coffee Subscription Website

Get recurring sales from loyal customers by offering a subscription for your coffee products. Silicon Dales are accredited WooCommerce experts, with “deep experience” in setting up WooCommerce subscriptions (that’s according to the man behind the plugin, Brent Shepherd).

Whatever your subscription requirements, Silicon Dales can help to get your business setup with a recurring offering for your customers.

Choice of length

Choose from daily, monthly, weekly annual or other lengths of subscriptions.

Fulfilment and shipping

Silicon Dales can advise on shipping methods and integrations to help make your subscription business easier to fulfil – including synchronising billing dates for the best shipping deals and generating packing slips for your warehouse.

Boxes, upgrades and memberships

However you pull together your coffee subscription offering, Silicon Dales can assist in setting up different combinations of products, upgrades and membership options to help you produce a great offering for your loyal customers.