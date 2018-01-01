Avada is a popular premium WordPress theme which is available to purchase through ThemeForest.

Avada is made by Theme Fusion and markets itself as the “number one selling theme of all time” based on their status in ThemeForest being… exactly that!

A Multipurpose WordPress theme

This theme is one of the top sellers because it is a multipurpose WordPress theme, which means that it can (using options) very quickly be made to achieve a variety of styles.

Customizing Avada to your style

That isn’t to say that customizing Avada is 100% easy, it is not, but if you are familiar with the WP backend, and are willing to spend a bit of time, you’ll be able to achieve some great looking sites using Avada and a little bit of good old fashioned sweat :)

There’s a few examples of how to style the site, and a heap of preconfigured ideas, complete with image files and content, ready to copy in and get started.

Recommend – use demos and have a play first

Our recommendation if you want to make an Avada based site, is to install some of the demo configs and play with these until you’re familiar with the styles and options you’d like for your site.

