Cloudways is a Managed Cloud Hosting Platform that allows customers to install, launch, and quickly scale preconfigured apps onto Amazon Web Services (AWS), Vultr, DigitalOcean, Linode, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Kyup cloud instances.

You can know in advance the monthly cost of your service, something which has historically sometimes been difficult to achieve with cloud based infrastructure.

Importantly, (in an AWS context) you don’t need to build your own AMIs (machine instances) or maintain your own cloud infrastructure.

Why we like Cloudways

Because they offer an optimized WordPress and optimized WooCommerce installations – which actually work – including lots of cool stuff out of the box (like Varnish, page caching, opcode caching and more), all in one-click-installs, plus some hosting management and support, we at Silicon Dales often find we recommend Cloudways as a managed cloud hosting provider when sites are “not-quite-big-enough” to warrant their own managed AWS cluster – this applies to the vast majority of even quite large sites.

Scalable Cloud instances

In particular, if you need to scale your service up and down occasionally (think Black Friday and Cyber Monday, retailers!) Cloudways can be a great way to manage this scaling, without needing to employ a sysadmin or technical consultant in order to get this done.

