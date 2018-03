Secure Shell (SSH) is a cryptographic network protocol for using network services securely over an unsecured network. This is also known as “tunnelling in” – because a secure “tunnel” is created between client and server, with encrypted communications, which may not (easily) be intercepted.

The best known example application is for remote login to computer systems by users, for example to remotely access a server in order to add or edit the server configuration remotely.

SSH is now the de facto standard for remotely logging into servers, and is more secure than plain FTP or Telnet, both of which are basically “insecure”. You should try to use good hosts, who support access via SSH and SFTP.