Find out Apache, MySQL, PHP (etc) versions via Plesk

Are you running Plesk on your dedicated server or VPS? Do you want or need to know what version of MySQL, PHP, Apache – or anything else – your box is running, to relate to a client or stakeholder?

You can find version numbers for certain things using phpinfo or in your server via SSH, but, since you have the ease of management gained by running a panel, isn’t there a Plesk-style way of doing this? Yes! There is! Read on…

Step 1 – login to Plesk

Login to Plesk as an administrator.

Open up the Tools & Settings screen from your Plesk panel.

Step 3 – Click “Server Components”

In the big list you see, click “Server Components” which can be found under the “Server Management” heading, here:

This will load up a page which looks like this, where you can see everything relevant:

Leave a comment below, if this helped you to get this information out of your Plesk panel.