Transactional email is all those receipts, thank-you’s and follow-ups generated by online stores and sometimes by regular websites too. It’s the emails that are vitally important to your business, but not crafted by hand.

There are several services which help to offload some of the strain created by thousands of transactions – including the email – and Silicon Dales have extensive experience working with different transactional email services.

See some of our tutorials, extension reviews and case studies below or get in touch for further advice.