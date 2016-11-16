Introducing the “WooCommerce Subscriptions” WooCommerce extension

In this post, we describe the main features of the WooCommerce Subscriptions WooCommerce extension.

Extension Name: WooCommerce Subscriptions

Developer: Prospress Inc

Price: from USD $199

What Woo Say

“With WooCommerce Subscriptions, you can create and manage products with recurring payments — payments that will give you residual revenue you can track and count on.

WooCommerce Subscriptions allows you to introduce a variety of subscriptions for physical or virtual products and services. Create product of the month clubs, weekly service subscriptions, or even yearly software billing packages. Add sign-up fees, offer free trials, or even set expiration periods.”

What We Say

WooCommerce Subscriptions is probably the most popular extension available for WooCommerce – and with good reason, the ability to collect recurring payments from customers opens up a world of possibilities to the savvy store owner! Think coffee subscriptions, shaving subscriptions, baby subscriptions… the list goes on and on and on… but if you want that little bit extra, like automatic shipping labels, or some other enhancement, let us know and we can book you some custom work to get your wooCommerce Subscriptions store working even better.

Price & Options

A subscription entitles you to 1 year of updates and support from the date of purchase.

Multi-site discounts available. Prices start from $199.

An Official Extension

WooCommerce Subscriptions is in the official WooCommerce marketplace, and as such, you can expect it to be well documented, well supported and generally better than the unofficial extensions you may discover find out there on the internet.

Need help with WooCommerce Subscriptions?

