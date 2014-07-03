How to Add Pictures to Flickr and Put Them Into an Album

On a recent project, we used Flickr to display a variety of subject specific image galleries which fed into WordPress based on the contents of a particular Flickr album.

We did this for 2 reasons:

So that it was very easy for business users to upload images into their website (without hitting the WP backend) In order to showcase these images to the wider world (aka marketing) through Flickr.

However, it became apparent that, for some users, its not immediately obvious how to upload pictures into Flickr, and have them placed into albums. The most common complaint? The upload process doesn’t make it clear that you need to click “Upload” again, in the slightly unintuitive top-right corner after configuring your image options…

The below set of instructions will have you logged in, uploading pictures, and editing their descriptions, before adding them into either existing or new albums in moments!

Adding Pictures to Flickr and Placing Them into Existing or New Albums

Instructions:

Visit Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/ Hit “Sign in” in the top right corner. Enter your username and password. (or register a new account) Hit Upload Hit Choose Photos and videos Select all the pictures you’d like to upload For each picture, you can set a title, description, and, on the left, select “Add to Album” and drop the picture into the relevant album by clicking on the album (it will display a green tick). NOTE if the album doesn’t exist, you can add a new one here. IMPORTANT – after configuring your pictures, hit “Upload X Photos” in the top right (blue button) and this will put all the photos up into the relevant albums.

Leave a comment below if this worked – or didn’t – for you.