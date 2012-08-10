Tutorials

In this category we share knowledge of open source and other systems.

Take a tutorial, and add a comment.

What’s in a Font?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
What’s in a Font? featured image

When dealing with clients new and old, in web design, our client, and the people who visit their websites, can usually fall into one of two categories: 1) those who have a favourite font (or fonts) they like in websites; and 2) those who don’t notice fonts… or don’t think they do. When we ask […]

What to Do With Comment Spam

Last updated on by Robin Scott

We often install WordPress as a CMS for businesses at Silicon Dales, because we know how important it is for companies and small firms to communicate with their customers and clients. This does, however, introduce the business web manager to a new thing: moderating comments; and comment moderation’s ugly sister – Comment Spam! A lot […]

Why Is My Website Slow?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Why Is My Website Slow? featured image

This is a question we are asked by people on a regular basis: “Why is my website slow?” The answer provided here, since 2012, is generally speaking in a WordPress context – because we are WP specialists – but a lot of the rules will apply to really any website, particularly one which runs on […]

How Do I Get a Website into Google News?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How Do I Get a Website into Google News? featured image

A number of people have asked us this question over the years, particularly since we have placed a couple of really popular websites into the highly popular news search engine that Google has: Google News. On several websites we have designed and built the backend processes which tell Google News what to index. Specifically, this […]

Apache HTTPD: Address already in use: make_sock: could not bind to address

Last updated on by Robin Scott

This is a post for those sysadmins out there who run into problems running servers with a LAMP setup. This issue will crop up occasionally in AWS Linux, on EC2 instances, but its a common error on Linux systems running apache as a web server. Occasionally, for some reason or another – usually because you […]

How to Setup FTP (FTPS (not SFTP)) on an AWS EC2 Instance

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to Setup FTP (FTPS (not SFTP)) on an AWS EC2 Instance featured image

Below are the commands required to setup FTP (well, FTPS in fact) on your AWS EC2 cloud instance. I’m assuming you use AWS flavour of Linux. If you do not use AWS Linux, and you use, say, Ubuntu, or Lightsail, please note… your mileage may vary. In plain English, this means, do not expect commands […]

WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WooCommerce Hosting – Top 5 Hosts For An Ecommerce Store featured image

Silicon Dales’ top five hosting recommendations for WordPress & WooCommerce Clients often ask for our recommendation when buying web hosting for WordPress and particularly WooCommerce websites. Here, WooExpert Robin Scott gives guidance on choosing the right home for your WP site. The below post is published on 29 September 2017, and will be updated in […]

How to make WooCommerce Send Shipping Details to PayPal

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to make WooCommerce Send Shipping Details to PayPal featured image

If you use PayPal with WooCommerce and you have setup to allow buyers to ship to different addresses to the billing address, you may wish to use the delivery address in the PayPal side, rather than the billing address, for your labeling and order identification purposes, or some other reason. There is an option for […]

How To: Leverage Browser Caching for Images, CSS and JS

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How To: Leverage Browser Caching for Images, CSS and JS featured image

Ever checked your website speed using GTmetrix, Pingdom, PageSpeed or Yslow… or any of the other many and various latest and greatest speed checking tools? Well, if you have, you might have come across a request to “leverage browser caching…” or similar. What this means, is that you should instruct browsers to store (for example) […]

Shopify SEO case studies – does it stack up to WooCommerce, Weebly or BigCommerce?

Last updated on by Jono Farrington
Shopify SEO case studies – does it stack up to WooCommerce, Weebly or BigCommerce? featured image

Over the past 6 months I’ve become increasingly intrigued with Shopify. The main reason I first decided to see what all the fuss was about was that there we so many Facebook ads popping up in my feed about “making your first million with Shopify”, and “explode your shopify profits with Facebook ads” etc. Why […]

How to setup WordPress & WooCommerce on AWS using Cloudways

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to setup WordPress & WooCommerce on AWS using Cloudways featured image

This guide is intended to show how to setup a WordPress and WooCommerce installation on Cloudways (a managed cloud hosting panel, which does most of the “heavy lifting” when it comes to setting up all the necessary components to run a cloud hosted web application). It contains our Cloudways referal link and also there’s our […]

How to Uninstall and completely remove WooCommerce

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to Uninstall and completely remove WooCommerce featured image

I know, right! Why would you want to do that?! Well, joking aside, there are legitimate reasons to want to take WooCommerce out of a WordPress site (maybe you’re migrating it to its own subdomain, we do this a lot for our clients), and, when you’ve got rid of it, you want to take out […]

WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials()

Last updated on by Robin Scott
WordPress errors – Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() featured image

A quick WordPress helper tutorial for you, as we’ve been asked this in a couple of different ways over email of late, by people who had experienced PHP errors in their WP installations. PHP Fatal error: Call to undefined function request_filesystem_credentials() in [somelocation]/wp-admin/includes/class-wp-upgrader-skin.php on line 93 How to resolve this error This issue is most […]

Keyboard Shortcuts for Google Docs

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Keyboard Shortcuts for Google Docs featured image

Have you ever been on Google Docs and wondered “isn’t there some shortcut key for that?!?” Quite often, there is. Below are many of the popular keyboard shortcuts for Google Docs. Hint: you can find these while you are in Google Docs by pressing ctrl + / (on Windows) and obtain the full list at […]

How to subscript in Google Docs

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to subscript in Google Docs featured image

As I was recently writing a piece on how to superscript in Google Docs which went into a bit more detail about this specific feature than our big list of Google Docs hotkeys article, I thought it might be nice to share the instructions on how to do “subscript” in Google’s market leading word processing […]

How to superscript in Google Docs

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to superscript in Google Docs featured image

If you’re like us, you’ll love using Google Docs for collaborating on work with your colleagues. Its super simple, and the end product looks just great! But sometimes, you’ll find yourself looking for an option or function that you just can’t figure out. For those times, we produced a big guide to all the shortcut […]

How to Remove Obscure Payment Logos (Icons) from WooCommerce Stripe Gateway

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How to Remove Obscure Payment Logos (Icons) from WooCommerce Stripe Gateway featured image

Please note that the snippet in this post applied to the WooCommerce Stripe extension before version 4.0 was released. If you are on version 4.x.x (or greater) this may not work for you! If you use the WooCommerce payment Gateway Stripe – and why wouldn’t you, it rocks rocks rocks! – and your currency is […]

Using coupons on your e-commerce store – more than just discounts

Last updated on by Jono Farrington
Using coupons on your e-commerce store – more than just discounts featured image

Depending on where you live in the world, “couponing” is popular. In the USA, using a coupon to purchase a product or service is a normal way of shopping. Elsewhere around the world they may be known as promotional codes or discount codes. Wherever you are, they are a very popular way of reducing costs […]

Ensuring Business Security Despite Laptop Ban and Border Password Requests

Last updated on by Linda Scott
Ensuring Business Security Despite Laptop Ban and Border Password Requests featured image

How to ensure your business information is secure while employees and contractors travel. Whether travelling to conferences, or checking-in on work whilst holidaying, travel restrictions imposed during 2017 in the US, Europe and elsewhere provide fresh challenges to businesses attempting to keep documents, emails, passwords and other communications safe. Full details on the laptop ban. […]

How Do I Put My Business Into Google Maps?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
How Do I Put My Business Into Google Maps? featured image

Most people who come to us with a business looking for a website want to know how to get their site into those Google Maps of the area, complete with their site URL. Luckily for you, its really quite simple to do this, all you need to do is fill out a simple form – […]

