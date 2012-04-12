This is a post for those sysadmins out there who run into problems running servers with a LAMP setup. This issue will crop up occasionally in AWS Linux, on EC2 instances, but its a common error on Linux systems running apache as a web server. Occasionally, for some reason or another – usually because you […]
How to Setup FTP (FTPS (not SFTP)) on an AWS EC2 Instance
Below are the commands required to setup FTP (well, FTPS in fact) on your AWS EC2 cloud instance. I’m assuming you use AWS flavour of Linux. If you do not use AWS Linux, and you use, say, Ubuntu, or Lightsail, please note… your mileage may vary. In plain English, this means, do not expect commands […]
How to Update Linux on Amazon EC2 with Yum
It’s really quite straightforward to update your Amazon EC2 instance to the latest versions: Login with your secure key via your terminal window; then Type “Sudo -i” and hit enter Type “yum update” and hit enter Hit “Y” to agree to the updates Wait for the software to carry out the update. That’s it! The […]
Installing the GD Library
Because I just posted this description in the post I wrote on how to make WordPress Auto-Thumbnails work, I thought I would also post those instructions straight up as a pointer for anyone out there who is looking for the command required to install the GD Library in their LAMP setup, so here it is: […]
How to Setup MySQL’s my.cnf for Micro AWS EC2 Instance
Adding a User to AWS with CloudFront permissions
Updating Let’s Encrypt on Amazon EC2 – Resolve “zope.interface… No module named interface”
On AWS EC2 instances, sometimes we run into an issue or two, in particular, in dealing with Let’s Encrypt certification. To be frank, auto-renew has been very difficult, but it seems like the issue has gradually become clear: Awe need to install and update PIP; and then, the AWS linux puts this into the “wrong” […]
Moving / Copying an Amazon EC2 Instance from One Availability Zone (Region) to Another
Ever wanted to move an Amazon EC2 instance from one Availability Zone (AZ aka Region) to another? Maybe you want to quickly replicate your entire server for delivery to users in Asia, North America (East or West coast) or you want to branch out with a new AZ in Europe? Whatever your reasons for doing […]
AWS EC2 Instance Won’t Stop
If you use a lot – or even just one – EC2 instance on Amazon Web Services (AWS), from time-to-time, you might find that an instance becomes unresponsive, you can’t get in via SSH, and, when in the AWS console, the instance just won’t stop! When this happens, you select “Stop” in the console, and […]
WordPress Problem: Image could not be processed. Please go back and try again.
If you have recently installed WordPress, or you have just started tinkering with some image or other (such as the header image in the default WordPress theme) on a new installation, you might have run into the following problem: Image could not be processed. Please go back and try again. When the above comes through, […]
Installing XCache on Amazon EC2
We’ve been benchmarking Amazon EC2 server instances for some highly complicated PHP applications over the past week. During this time, we’ve discovered that XCache is perhaps the best opcode caching product for our purposes. If anyone would like a walkthrough for installing XCache on an Amazon EC2 instance, simply leave a comment below and we […]
Installing APC on Amazon EC2 Instance
Some time ago, I wrote a short blog post explaining how to go about installing XCache on an Amazon EC2 instance to help with opcode caching. More recently, we’ve begun using APC for similar reasons, with excellent results, including on Amazon EC2 Micro instances, which can be used under their free usage tier to run […]
How to Restart MySQL After Editing innodb Log Size
Sometimes, either because we’ve got a puny amount of RAM available, or because we’ve recently boosted available RAM, we want to allow MySQL a different amount of memory for it’s innodb logs. However, when we change this, restarting MySQL(d) can cause a hiccup or two. Namely, the MySQL service won’t restart. If this happens, what […]
How to Safely Update Linux in AWS EC2 Micro Instance – Using Yum
Often, when logging into via SSH to an Amazon EC2 instance, you are told that there are several updates (usually including security updates) waiting to be updated on your system. The panel on Amazon Linux even goes so far as to explain how one might go about updating to this version. HOWEVER, as this may […]
Tuning WordPress for Faster PageSpeed: Use Httpd.conf Instead of .htaccess for Permalinks
Looking to squeeze a little more speed out of your WordPress installation? Trying to drive an AWS micro instance beyond the realms of sensibility out of a spirit of good old-fashioned thriftiness? Whatever you’re looking to achieve with WordPress, if you want to speed things up and you have root access to your server, one […]
What To Do If You Get “System Error 1” During AWS Phone Verification
Successfully get your account setup pin after receiving an error message. Today, during a routine task we perform regularly – installing an Amazon Web Services (AWS) account on behalf of a client – we received an error message during the AWS signup process. While waiting for the telephone verification process to complete, up popped an […]
AWS AMI Let’s Encrypt Troubleshooting & Fixing “No module named interface”
This is a pretty technical post, about how to troubleshoot and fix a not-quite-renewing correctly lets encrypt certificate on AWS instances! If you’ve tried to renew a Lets Encrypt cert on AWS EC2, and have run into an issue, which ends with (something like): from zope.interface import Interface ImportError: No module named interface You have […]