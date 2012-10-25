Facebook Page Cover Image Size & Dimensions

Because we’re regularly changing Facebook pages for ourselves and our clients, we regularly need to check the dimensions of various buttons and images to be used within Facebook.

While the image sizes to be used for Facebook Apps are readily available in the locations they should be uploaded in the Facebook developer space, the same is not true of the cover image for Facebook profiles and pages.

So we’re here to help you (and us) by providing those dimensions in a simple blog post…

Facebook Cover Image Dimensions

851 pixels wide by 315 pixels tall. AKA 851px x 315px.

