How to Italicise Text in Skype / Make Skype Text Display in Italics

This tutorial describes how to make your text display in italics using Skype. For example of italics at work, this paragraph is in italics. It is also in bold.

Formatting text in Skype can be somewhat counter-intuitive. Luckily here at Silicon Dales we’ve gone through all the pain on your behalf.

Text in italics leans forwards like this.

Here’s how you can italicise your text in Skype conversations:

_underscores_

Simply place an underscore before your targeted text and another closing underscore afterwards.