Useful Links

What is Google Shopping and How Does it Work?

Last updated on by Robin Scott
What is Google Shopping and How Does it Work? featured image

Google Shopping results are starting to spring up at the top, and at the right-hand side, of ordinary Google search results where product names (or related terms) are included in searches on the web’s most popular search engine. There’s also a bit at the top of Google which says “Shopping”. But what is Google Shopping, […]

How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento

Last updated on by Linda Scott
How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento featured image

Silicon Dales have been very impressed with the Magento Web Hosting offering over at CloudWays. The service includes 24/7 support and free migrations, as well as being reasonably priced for most entry-level clients. Silicon Dales endorses the hosting provided by CloudWays as suitable and preferable for the majority of Magento websites. How to Migrate to CloudWays […]

Tutorial: Fix Magento upgrade fails with “Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1”

Last updated on by Robin Scott
Tutorial: Fix Magento upgrade fails with “Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1” featured image

Have you tried to upgrade Magento from the command line (or some other way) and discovered the delicious error message: Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1 Returned to you in your terminal window? There is a fix which can work for this, below. Edit the file downloader/lib/Mage/HTTP/Client/Curl.php, type the following command from the Magento installation directory: […]

