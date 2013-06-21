Google Shopping results are starting to spring up at the top, and at the right-hand side, of ordinary Google search results where product names (or related terms) are included in searches on the web’s most popular search engine. There’s also a bit at the top of Google which says “Shopping”. But what is Google Shopping, […]
Magento Tutorials
This page contains the most recent Magento Tutorials posted to the Silicon Dales website.
Free Magento Tutorials
The tutorials are free for you to use to develop your Magento website.
Useful Links
How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento
Silicon Dales have been very impressed with the Magento Web Hosting offering over at CloudWays. The service includes 24/7 support and free migrations, as well as being reasonably priced for most entry-level clients. Silicon Dales endorses the hosting provided by CloudWays as suitable and preferable for the majority of Magento websites. How to Migrate to CloudWays […]
Tutorial: Fix Magento upgrade fails with “Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1”
Have you tried to upgrade Magento from the command line (or some other way) and discovered the delicious error message: Unknown cipher in list: TLSv1 Returned to you in your terminal window? There is a fix which can work for this, below. Edit the file downloader/lib/Mage/HTTP/Client/Curl.php, type the following command from the Magento installation directory: […]
Magento Tip – Removing the PayPal Logo from Right Side Column
The tutorial below describes how to remove the PayPal logo that shows up by default in Magento’s standard themes, in the bottom right-hand side. We’re working on another Magento installation for a client this week, and, as often happens, the latest version of Magento Community has moved a few things around. We wanted to lose […]