How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento

Last updated on by Linda Scott
How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento featured image

Silicon Dales have been very impressed with the Magento Web Hosting offering over at CloudWays.

The service includes 24/7 support and free migrations, as well as being reasonably priced for most entry-level clients.

Silicon Dales endorses the hosting provided by CloudWays as suitable and preferable for the majority of Magento websites.

How to Migrate to CloudWays

Getting Started

Setup a plan by:

  • clicking here.
  • Click on any of the “start free” green buttons
  • Add your email address, choose a password, then you’re in.

Moving Your Website Files to CloudWays

For current Silicon Dales clients: Contact Us with your new CloudWays login details and we’ll complete the migration on your behalf.

For most new users: CloudWays offer one free migration. For details on how to book click here.

Changing Your Domain Records

For current Silicon Dales clients: Silicon Dales will help you to achieve this.

For most new users: full details are here, along with a video!

2 thoughts on “How to Migrate to CloudWays for Magento

  1. Pingback: Minimum Requirements for WooCommerce - Silicon Dales
  2. Pingback: Get $150 Free Credit from Cloudways - Another Black Friday Offer! - Silicon Dales

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get in touch

What does your business need? Make it happen.

Silicon Dales