How to Prevent Skype from Linking Phone Numbers in Internet Explorer

We were asked if we could remove the Skype link from a website we recently launched.

These links are added by Skype + Internet Explorer, and will be present wherever Skype thinks it can see a telephone number.

But what if you don’t want Skype to turn every phone number into a clickable Skype link. Is there anything you can do, short of uninstalling Skype?!

Yes, there is! The full fix is detailed below.

Open Internet Explorer Visit your “Settings” menu (depending on your version, it might look like a little “cog” symbol at the top right) This will reveal a drop-down menu. Select “Manage Addons” Find the Skype addons and disable them. The precise one you want to remove is called “Click to Call”. Done!

The above should work to remove those added skype links from your browsing experience.

Settings Screenshot

Here is a picture of the exact part. Hit “Disable” to make those links disappear!

Did this work – or not work – for you? Leave a comment, below.