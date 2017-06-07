How to Set Out-of-Office Replies in G Suite

At this time of year, at least in the Northern Hemisphere, many companies are beginning to plan holiday breaks and cover. There are many tools available within Google’s G Suite which can help businesses to manage holiday breaks without interrupting workflow. One of these is straight forward, out-of-office replies for the email component of G Suite.

How to Setup Out-of-Office Replies in G Suite

Login to your account here: https://myaccount.google.com/

Click on the cog icon in the top right of your email dashboard, then select “settings” from the drop-down menu.

In the “General” tab of settings, scroll down to the very bottom to find the heading “Vacation Responder”.

Click “Vacation responder on”, choose the dates for your response to apply, give the responder a subject, write the message as you would like to see it, and then decide whether you would like to restrict who gets the message, before pressing “save”.

Doing More

You might also like to setup a Google Group with its own email address. This can be used as a forwarding address for emails, enabling other employees to share work while a colleague is away. See our tutorial here.

Get Help

There’s loads more to learn over at the G Suite Learning Center.

If you’d like to do more with your company auto-responders, or would like Silicon Dales to help you set them up for the whole organisation, just get in touch.