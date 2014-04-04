Skype Forces Microsoft Account on Windows 8 (8.1) – How to Sign in Without One!

This tutorial describes how to download and use Skype without a Microsoft Account – something the version of Skype pre-installed on later copies of Microsoft Windows doesn’t seem to allow.

We recently ordered and received some new machines at the Silicon Dales office, and, because clients often send us files in Microsoft formats, and we like to have familiarity with the latest Operating Systems our clients are likely to be using (and their idiosyncracies) for our conversations with them, one of the machines we’ve built has Windows 8 – Windows 8.1, to be precise – installed.

As our team regularly conferences with each other, and our clients, via Skype, we tried to get this setup on Windows 8.1. The pre-loaded “modern” Skype asked for a Microsoft account…

Who has one of those in our office? Nobody. So, what to do?

Simple! Install the “old” desktop client for Skype, which allows you to login with your Skype username and password.

You can download that from the following link:

http://www.skype.com/go/getskype-full

Once installed, you can get at this from the Windows 8.1 desktop (which looks remarkably like “old” Windows, and is therefore the best feature 😉 ) and use Skype as you were expecting, without being forced to sign up yet another account just to achieve one thing.

