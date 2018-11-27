Incognito mode is really important for many of our G Suite clients, especially when first getting setup with new accounts.

Many of our clients will have a pre-existing Gmail or Google account for another service or personal use, and when they first try to login to G Suite or switch between new team accounts, the conflicting account logins cause some issues.

What is incognito mode?

Incognito mode is a different window and when it’s being used, Chrome won’t store browsing history, cookies, site data, or information entered in forms. It’s this cookie-less browsing which is especially useful from the point of view of logins.

How to use incognito mode

To use incognito mode on the Chrome browser, click on the “more” icon or three little dots in the top right of your Chrome browser window:

Then, select “New incognito window”:

You’ll know you’re now in incognito because you’ll see this symbol:

Shortcuts

Alternatively, you can use these shortcuts:

Windows, Linux, or Chrome OS: Press Ctrl + Shift + n .

. Mac: Press ⌘ + Shift + n.

