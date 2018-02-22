This guide looks at the impact of the GDPR with special regard to website admins, owners and developers – primarily those using the WordPress and WooCommerce platforms, as well as those using Google’s G Suite. Silicon Dales are accredited WooCommerce developers, as well as Google Partners reselling G Suite to business clients inside and outside […]
Whitepapers
When we create something particularly interesting or important, we make it as a “whitepaper”. Actually, in terms of format, these are not PDFs, they are super-duper long WordPress posts, upon which comments, pingbacks and trackbacks will all work as normal.
But this is the section into which whitepapers shall be placed.
The Silicon Dales Guide to PSD2
Introduction The Silicon Dales Guide to the Payment Services Directive (EU) 2015/2366 introduces the main ways in which PSD2 will affect online retail, specifically through WooCommerce. The EU has produced a really good helpsheet here. PSD2 entered into force on 13th January 2018. The purpose of PSD2 is to increase competition and security. It will achieve […]