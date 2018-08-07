The Silicon Dales Guide to Open Source Licencing

Terminology

The terminology used for Open Source licencing can cause confusion when contrasted with the definitions used in closed-source licencing.

WordPress “Licences”

A purchased “licence” for a WordPress theme or plugin, is not a true licence. The “licence” is a token for download, support from the author and automatic updates. The true underlying licence is the GPLv2 (see below).

For this reason, Silicon Dales supports a change of name for WordPress plugin and theme purchased services.

Attribution

There is a catch – naming authors and giving credit. The key to the freedom associated with Open Source software is retaining attribution.

Forking versus Customisation

Essentially an issue of scale, anyone (usually a developer) can customise Open Source software, but if enough people (usually developers) decide to continue developing a distinct and separate version of a given software, it becomes a fork.

Open Source Licencing in Practice

The WordPress.org Licence

Check the licence here: https://wordpress.org/about/license/

The license under which the WordPress software is released is the GPLv2 (or later) from the Free Software Foundation. A copy of the license is included with every copy of WordPress, but you can also read the text of the license here.

The latest version of the GPL is version 3, WordPress is released under GPLv2.

Test Cases

A number of potential test cases have been settled out of court, but a number have made it to the courtroom. Here are some notable precendents: